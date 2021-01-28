The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $39.82, representing a -16.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.63 and a 50.83% increase over the 52 week low of $26.40.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.83. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.62%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDL with an increase of 12.5% over the last 100 days. CDC has the highest percent weighting of BK at 10000%.

