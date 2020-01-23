The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $46.73, representing a -13.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.27 and a 15.33% increase over the 52 week low of $40.52.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.54. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.11%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RAVI with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BK at 0.9%.

