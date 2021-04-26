The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.6, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BK was $47.6, representing a -3.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.13 and a 52.39% increase over the 52 week low of $31.24.

BK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports BK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.03%, compared to an industry average of 36.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BK as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Golden Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade C (GSIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 32.71% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of BK at 4.19%.

