The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $256 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $509 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $990 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.311 billion from $3.918 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $256 Mln. vs. $509 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $4.311 Bln vs. $3.918 Bln last year.

