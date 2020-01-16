The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $0.83 billion, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $931 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.99 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $931 Mln. vs. $987 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.99 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.