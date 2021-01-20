The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.70 billion, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $861 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.7% to $3.84 billion from $4.78 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $861 Mln. vs. $931 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $3.84 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.