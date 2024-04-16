The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $953 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $911 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $4.53 billion from $4.42 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $953 Mln. vs. $911 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.