The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $944 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $910 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $4.11 billion from $3.90 billion last year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $944 Mln. vs. $910 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.

