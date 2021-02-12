The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$35.83

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$494m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.90 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NTB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$489.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.6% to US$3.02. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$489.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.02 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 7.0% to US$35.83despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son at US$38.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.9% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son that you should be aware of.

