The Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Share Price Is Up 238% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) share price has soared 238% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 10% in about a month.

Because Bandwidth made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Bandwidth's revenue trended up 25% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 50% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say Bandwidth is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BAND Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bandwidth stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Bandwidth shareholders took a loss of 0.6%. In contrast the market gained about 41%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 50% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Bandwidth is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

