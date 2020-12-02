US Markets

The Bahamas announces tap of its 8.95% 2032 bond

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Bahamas announced on Wednesday a tap of its outstanding 2032 bond.

Adds details

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, December 2 (IFR) - The Bahamas announced on Wednesday a tap of its outstanding 2032 bond.

Credit Suisse is leading the transaction and has set initial price thoughts for the 144A/RegS  senior unsecured bonds at 8.25% area.

Proceeds will go toward the country's 2020/2021 budgetary needs. The bond is rated Ba2/BB-.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi)

((miluska.berrospi@refinitiv.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular