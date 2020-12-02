The Bahamas announces tap of its 8.95% 2032 bond

Adds details

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, December 2 (IFR) - The Bahamas announced on Wednesday a tap of its outstanding 2032 bond.

Credit Suisse is leading the transaction and has set initial price thoughts for the 144A/RegS senior unsecured bonds at 8.25% area.

Proceeds will go toward the country's 2020/2021 budgetary needs. The bond is rated Ba2/BB-.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi)

