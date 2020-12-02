The Bahamas announces tap of its 8.95% 2032 bond
Adds details
By Miluska Berrospi
NEW YORK, December 2 (IFR) - The Bahamas announced on Wednesday a tap of its outstanding 2032 bond.
Credit Suisse is leading the transaction and has set initial price thoughts for the 144A/RegS senior unsecured bonds at 8.25% area.
Proceeds will go toward the country's 2020/2021 budgetary needs. The bond is rated Ba2/BB-.
(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi)
((miluska.berrospi@refinitiv.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.