The Bad News Hidden In Target's (TGT) Earnings Beat

Target (TGT) released earnings this morning and so far, traders have greeted the results with a yawn and a shrug of the shoulders. After an initial drop the stock recovered and, as I write, is trading in the premarket fractionally above yesterday’s close. That doesn’t mean, though, that the report is without interest for those who own the stock, as well as for others who see the performance of big box retailers as an indicator of the health of the consumer and the economy as a whole.

From a stockholder’s perspective, it was a good report, at least on the surface. There was a healthy beat on EPS despite sales coming in fractionally lower than anticipated, meaning that margins beat expectations. That was achieved in two ways. Most reports attribute it to reduced freight costs as gas and diesel prices stabilized and dropped back, but there was another, more interesting driver of higher margins: a big drop in inventories.

That is significant for Target particularly, as bloated inventories have hurt the stock for a while now. Sitting on dead money is obviously not good for a retailer if for no other reason than it hurts cashflow. Reducing goods on hand not only alleviates that, but it also has a positive impact on margins, particularly in an inflationary environment. As retail prices rise, things that were bought relatively cheaply a while ago can be sold at higher margins. The 16% year-over-year decline in inventories reported this quarter suggests that that played a part in the improved margins, but there is a problem with that going forward. It is, in effect, a windfall margin boost that is not sustainable as the flow of goods normalizes.

Nor was the news straightforward in terms of what it said about the more general health of the consumer. The breakdown of sales continued a trend seen in other retail earnings reports this quarter, including most notably Home Depot's (HD) from yesterday. Customers are spending only slightly less or around the same amount of money overall as they were, but doing so on smaller ticket items and essentials, rather than big splashy discretionary spending.

That, in turn, supports what Bank of America (BAC) recently reported based on their analysis of card spending in their system, that lower end consumers are buying the basics and that those essentials are taking out most of the spending power of the less affluent. They also noted that the better-off are cutting back on some of their post-pandemic splurges. What discretionary purchases lower end consumers are making are increasingly being paid for on credit cards, and overall debt is rising rapidly. If that situation proves to be temporary, then it is possible that the Fed will get the “soft landing” that they are looking for after hiking interest rates, but increased credit card debt with interest rates higher than they have been could turn out to be a ticking time bomb.

Overall, Target’s earnings look at first glance like a mixed bag, and the market reaction looks about right. TGT itself is trading a little higher, which makes sense given the on balance good news contained in the report, while the broader market as represented by the S&P 500, is a little lower, which is also appropriate given that it reinforces some fears about trends in consumer spending and credit.

From a long-term point of view, though, this is an earnings report that shows a short-term increase in margins, and that suggests that consumers, whose resiliency has been a theme to this point in the rate hike cycle, are feeling the pinch. Neither of those things is good news for TGT nor the economy, so the seemingly “good” earnings from Target actually make me a bit more bearish now than I was as recently as yesterday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.