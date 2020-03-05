For years I have been warning my fellow baby boomers to rein in their investment risk at this critical time in their lives.

My message was understandably not heard during the past decade of extraordinary stock market returns.

Since no one can hear an article scream, we started a live streaming video show.

We started the show on 2/4/20, and the Coronavirus was on our list of 10 threats. The remaining 9 threats are still out there.

Nasdaq readers have been reading my concerns for baby boomers, like Don’t Ruin a Happy Retirement and How Much Could Your 401(k) Lose in the Next Market Crash? These articles are not about timing the markets or forecasting future returns. They’re about risk control and my belief that most baby boomers cannot afford the risk they are currently taking, namely about 60% in equities, a mix that lost 30% in 2008.

It's not too late to reduce risk, although threats like the Coronavirus could do it for you, reducing equity exposure at a very expensive price.

The Baby Boomer Investing Show

Since no one was listening, we launched the Baby Boomer Investing Show, aired live every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST, so now you can hear us scream our warnings (just kidding – no screaming).

“Save and Protect” is the mantra of the show. Here’s what we’ve discussed so far:

Episode 1: Smart Do-it-yourself Investing

Saving enough is the most important thing an investor can do. Then keeping it is the second most important thing. The 4 pillars of smart investing guide investors to achieving their goals. If you’re using an advisor, you need to trust but verify that the 4 pillars are still standing.

We provide a Smart Investing InfoGraphic for a quick overview.

Episode 2: Ten Reasons Baby Boomers Need to Invest More Safely

Even if your investment outlook is good, baby boomers should be no more than 30% in equities at this time because they cannot afford significant losses. Dangers lurk ahead that could ruin lifestyles for the rest of your life.

Episode 3: 70 Years of Evolution in Investment Theory and Advisor Practices, and What Needs to Change for Boomers

We reveal the “Magic” in investment consulting and expose a current shortcoming, namely the absence of risk control. “Risk capacity” is the ability to take risk. It should limit “Risk preference.” Baby boomers might need to lower their goals because they can’t afford the risk it would take to achieve them.

The Future

We’ll be broadcasting live every other Tuesday at 10:00 PST. Our next show will be on March 17 when we’ll discuss “Lifepath Investing,” designing an investment plan for an entire lifetime. If you watch live, you can ask questions and make comments, but the replays are available at the same places:

Other shows we are planning include Financial Literacy, Physical and Financial Wellness, and Saving Enough.

