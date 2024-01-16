The B---- Is Back: Elton John Joins EGOT Club At 76 Years Old

Musician Elton John has been entertaining fans for decades with concerts, albums, musicals and songs fit for movies. On Monday, the singer joined elite company as an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner.

What Happened: John, 76, took home a Primetime Emmy Award for his "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium."

The film won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 75th Emmy Awards, which aired on Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)(NASDAQ:FOXA) unit Fox.

The concert special was filmed at John's Nov. 20, 2022 performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, which was his last North American show and part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour."

Featuring hit songs and special guests like Kiki Dee, Dua Lipa and Brandi Carlile, the concert special streams on Disney+, a unit of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

John was unable to attend the Emmy Awards due to a knee injury.

"I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight," John said in a statement, as shared by Variety. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

John's Oscars were for Best Original Song with "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" in "Rocketman" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" in "The Lion King." John won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for "Aida." The singer has won six Grammy Awards.

Along with his farewell tour and concert special in 2023, John also made headlines recently for announcing his departure from social media platform Twitter after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet, it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," John tweeted in December 2022.

Musk replied that he loves John's music and hope he comes back to the platform.

About the EGOT Club: Believed to be coined by actor Paul Michael Thomas in 1984, the EGOT club is considered to be a "grand slam" in the entertainment business. EGOT also became a plot point of the show "30 Rock," which helped bring attention to the club.

Actress Viola Davis became the 18th person to join the EGOT club with a win at the Grammy Awards last year, winning for Best Audio Book in the narration and storytelling category.

The EGOT Club Members: With the win by John, there are currently 19 members of the EGOT club. The other members include:

Richard Rodgers: 1962, 1960, 1945, 1950, completed in 1962 Helen Hayes: 1953, 1977, 192, 1947, completed 1977 Rita Moreno: 1977, 1972, 1961, 1975, completed 1977 John Gielgud: 1991, 1979, 1981, 1961, completed 1991 Audrey Hepburn: 1993, 1994, 1953, 1954, completed 1994 Marvin Hamlisch: 1995, 1974, 1973, 1976, completed 1995 Jonathan Tunick: 1982, 1988, 1977, 1997, completed 1997 Mel Brooks: 1967, 1998, 1968, 2001, completed 2001 Mike Nichols: 2001, 1961, 1967, 1964, completed 2001 Whoopi Goldberg: 2002, 1986, 1990, 2002, completed 2002 Scott Rudin: 1984, 2012, 2007, 1994, completed 2012 Robert Lopez: 2008, 2012, 2013, 2004, completed 2013 Andrew Lloyd Weber: 2018, 1980, 1996, 1980, completed 2018 Tim Rice: 2018, 1980, 1992, 1980, completed 2018 John Legend: 2018, 2006, 2015, 2017, completed 2018 Alan Menken: 2020, 1992, 1989, 2012, completed 2020 Jennifer Hudson: 2021, 2009, 2007, 2022, completed 2022 Viola Davis: 2015, 2023, 2017, 2001, completed 2023 Elton John: 2024, 1987, 1995, 2000, completed 2024

Rodgers was the first to join the EGOT club in 1962 and did so in 17 years.

Legend is the youngest to join the club at the age of 39 years and eight months.

It took Hayes 45 years between her first award and last to join the club, which is currently the longest time to join the club from start to finish.

Lopez joined the club in 10 years from the first award to the last award.

Several people have award wins in all four categories when counting honorary and special awards.

The list of people who have won three of the awards needed to join the club, but are waiting on a fourth includes many well-known names including Hugh Jackman, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Adele, Helen Mirren and Eminem.

