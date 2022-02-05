The AZEK Company Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The first-quarter results for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$260m were in line with what the analysts predicted, AZEK surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.11 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:AZEK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2022

Following the latest results, AZEK's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.38b in 2022. This would be a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 40% to US$0.90. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.89 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 9.1% to US$47.93, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AZEK, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that AZEK's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 18% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 30% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.3% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AZEK is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of AZEK's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple AZEK analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AZEK that you should be aware of.

