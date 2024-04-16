The AZEK Company (AZEK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The AZEK Company (AZEK) closed at $46.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.92% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 1.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of The AZEK Company in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.37, reflecting a 105.56% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $411.85 million, reflecting a 9.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.15 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, demonstrating changes of +55.41% and +3.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The AZEK Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.2% increase. The AZEK Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note The AZEK Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.11.

Also, we should mention that AZEK has a PEG ratio of 1.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry stood at 1.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

