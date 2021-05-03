The Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Share Price Is Up 736% And Shareholders Are Delighted

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) share price is up a whopping 736% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 1.5%.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Axon Enterprise actually saw its EPS drop 39% per year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 23% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Axon Enterprise is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AXON Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Axon Enterprise will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Axon Enterprise has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 118% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 53% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Axon Enterprise has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

