The Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Share Price Has Soared 648%, Delighting Many Shareholders

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares for the last five years, while they gained 648%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Because Avid Bioservices made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Avid Bioservices saw its revenue grow at 7.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the very strong share price gain of 50% a year over a half a decade. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:CDMO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Avid Bioservices shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 232% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 50%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avid Bioservices better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Avid Bioservices has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

