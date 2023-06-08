News & Insights

Personal Finance

The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

June 08, 2023 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by Jordan Rosenfeld for GOBankingRates ->

Where you choose to settle down, of course, dictates your monthly budget - and it all starts with your rent. No matter your income, you can't determine how much you have left for the essentials, for savings and for some fun until you've figured out your housing costs.

To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which uses data from the Census Bureau and extrapolates median rent data forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. We looked at several types of units, from studios to four-bedroom units, to determine an "overall" figure and highlight here the cost of one-bedroom and two-bedroom dwellings.

Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - are not listed because of the lack of available data.

Keep reading to find out the average cost of rent in every state.

An Oahu beach house.

Hawaii

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $2,387.20
  • One Bedroom: $1,788.00
  • Two Bedroom: $2,400.80

San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

California

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,930.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,625.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,972.40

Washington's city street and post office tower at sunrise, Washington, DC, USA.

District of Columbia

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,804.60
  • One Bedroom: $ 1,763.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,742.40
Exchange Place, Jersey City, New Jersey skyline

New Jersey

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,776.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,505.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,874.80
South Boston also known as southie is a densely populated neighborhood of Boston known for narrow three deckers, rowhouses and strong Irish Catholic traditions.

Massachusetts

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,725.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,388.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,840.80
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of, Onondaga County, New York, United States.

New York

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,720.60
  • One Bedroom: $1,649.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,724.60

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,696.60
  • One Bedroom: $1,399.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,722.20
Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

Florida

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,695.80
  • One Bedroom: $1,401.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,675.60
  • Four Bedroom: $1,770.67
Downtown Manchester, New Hampshire

New Hampshire

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,638.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,296.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,753.40
Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Colorado

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,588.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,360.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,585.40

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

Connecticut

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,555.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,281.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,622.80
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,547.80
  • One Bedroom: $1,247.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,534.00
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

Virginia

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,535.20
  • One Bedroom: $1,401.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,427.00
Seattle cityscape at dusk with skyscrapers, winding highways parks and sports arenas under a dramatic sky.

Washington

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,518.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,292.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,462.20

Telephoto looking East up Congress to downtown.

Arizona

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,490.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,171.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,426.20

Rhode Island

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,450.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,140.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,531.60
Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Nevada

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,446.60
  • One Bedroom: $1,122.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,353.80
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,381.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,149.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,341.00

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Utah

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,372.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,113.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,278.60
Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

Georgia

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,363.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,221.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,272.40
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

Texas

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,305.40
  • One Bedroom: $1,133.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,285.60
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

South Carolina

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,283.20
  • One Bedroom: $1,093.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,225.80

Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

North Carolina

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,252.80
  • One Bedroom: $1,099.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,176.60
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

Illinois

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,249.60
  • One Bedroom: $1,092.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,256.80
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,242.00
  • One Bedroom: $1,000.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,193.60
View of Downtown Boise.

Idaho

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,172.80
  • One Bedroom: $866.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,106.80

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown skyline from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge at twilight.

Pennsylvania

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,172.60
  • One Bedroom: $985.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,206.20
Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

Tennessee

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,167.60
  • One Bedroom: $963.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,119.40
A view of downtown St.

Minnesota

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,097.80
  • One Bedroom: $953.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,163.00
Aerial view over the downtown city skyline of Fort Wayne Indiana USA.

Indiana

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,094.40
  • One Bedroom: $887.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,104.60

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Wisconsin

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,081.80
  • One Bedroom: $878.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,098.80
Biloxi, Mississippi, USA Lighthouse at dusk.

Mississippi

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,080.80
  • One Bedroom: $846.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,029.60
The Tridge is the formal name of a three-way wooden footbridge spanning the confluence of the Chippewa and Tittabawassee Rivers near downtown Midland, Michigan, in the Tri-Cities region.

Michigan

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,065.80
  • One Bedroom: $849.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,087.80
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Kansas

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,055.80
  • One Bedroom: $829.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,044.40

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,051.40
  • One Bedroom: $839.80
  • Two Bedroom: $1,033.20
Sunrise over Omaha, NE on a winter morning.

Nebraska

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,051.20
  • One Bedroom: $882.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,058.60
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Ohio

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,050.60
  • One Bedroom: $824.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,063.60
Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

Alabama

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,049.60
  • One Bedroom: $819.20
  • Two Bedroom: $1,005.80

Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,049.20
  • One Bedroom: $786.60
  • Two Bedroom: $983.00
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,034.00
  • One Bedroom: $798.00
  • Two Bedroom: $1,055.60
Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,024.20
  • One Bedroom: $870.40
  • Two Bedroom: $1,012.40
Image of the St.

Missouri

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $1,017.60
  • One Bedroom: $816.60
  • Two Bedroom: $1,007.80

Arkansas

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $978.40
  • One Bedroom: $744.20
  • Two Bedroom: $945.40
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

Kentucky

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $959.40
  • One Bedroom: $771.00
  • Two Bedroom: $944.40
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $952.60
  • One Bedroom: $738.40
  • Two Bedroom: $990.80
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $943.40
  • One Bedroom: $730.40
  • Two Bedroom: $968.40

Fargo is a the largest City in North Dakota on the Red River.

North Dakota

Average Monthly Rent for:

  • Overall: $834.80
  • One Bedroom: $686.20
  • Two Bedroom: $838.80

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which extrapolates median rent data from the U.S. Census Bureau forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. Averaging the monthly rent estimates for all unit types overall, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, GOBankingRates found the 2023 average typical rent in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 31, 2023. Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - did not have adequate data and therefore are not included.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

