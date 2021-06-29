The Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Share Price Has Soared 321%, Delighting Many Shareholders

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shares for the last five years, while they gained 321%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.1% in the last 30 days.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Atkore achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 91% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 33% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.82 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ATKR Earnings Per Share Growth June 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Atkore shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 165% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Atkore (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

