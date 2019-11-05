The Asset Allocator: Ron DeLegge On The Character Traits Of Great Investors (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

ETFguide.com founder Ron DeLegge’s new book, Habits of the Investing Greats, proposes that investing success and character are intimately related.

In this podcast (18:25), DeLegge makes this link explicit by suggesting how we can emulate Stanley Druckenmiller’s responsibility and Anne Scheiber’s thrift, and steer clear of the disorganization that led one investor to seriously undermine his family financially. DeLegge concludes with the suggestion that advisors give their clients homework that will strengthen the traits that undergird investment success.

See also Exxon Mobil: 'Not Just Another Love Song' on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.