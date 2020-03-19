The Asset Allocator: Mayport's Adam Grossman On Financial Advice In Exciting Times (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Mayport Wealth Management’s Adam Grossman offers an anatomy of the type of client reactions he’s seeing in the current market meltdown, along with analysis of value in the muni bond market and an incremental approach to stock-buying.

In this podcast interview (17:53), the Boston-based advisor also offers insight into investment rules of thumb, his approach to helping clients clarify goals and his thoughts on correcting America’s dearth of retirement savings.

See also Wall Street Breakfast: Easing Heard Around The World on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.