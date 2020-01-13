The Asset Allocator: Mark Elzweig On How To Be A Happy Advisor (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Veteran Wall Street recruiter Mark Elzweig observes that though advisors are generally well paid, many are not happy, which is ironic because their position carries unique advantages conducive to being happy.

In this podcast (14:04), Elzweig, the author of a free e-book called “The Path to Success and Happiness for Financial Advisors,” explores pathways leading to fulfillment including autonomy, a sense of mastery and a sense of purpose.

