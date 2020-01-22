The Asset Allocator: Jonathan Clements On How Advisors Add Value (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Jonathan Clements, formerly personal finance columnist for the Wall Street Journal and now founder and editor of HumbleDollar, has long provided a voice of sanity in the money-crazed media.

In this podcast (19:08), the legendary columnist addresses how financial advisors can add value to the clients they serve; tells why the paycheck is the central organizing principle of our finances; and explains how investors need to attain a level of excitement to stay on track to achieve their goals. He also shares a riveting tale of the enormous family fortune he didn't inherit.

