The Asset Allocator: Ian Bezek Prioritizes Quality (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Independent analyst Ian Bezek of Ian's Insider Corner explains his quality-first approach to stock selection, with Hormel being a shining example.

In this podcast (19:19), the Latin America-based analyst explains why oil and natural gas aren't going away; discusses the appeal of consumer staples stocks; and offers his perspective on the Chilean market, Latin America investing and expat retirement.

See also Record High For S&P 500 Spawns New Round Of Bubble Talk on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.