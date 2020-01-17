The Asset Allocator: Elliott Asset Management's Love For Hated Investments (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Mark Elliott of Elliott Asset Management in Boston is a gutsy investor whose past contrarian moves have paid off. His latest moves reflect his continuing love affair with hated investments, notably in MLPs and Puerto Rican bonds.

In this podcast (23:28), Elliott explains a court appeal in which he is the lead plaintiff that he expects will reward holders of COFINA bonds. And he elaborates on his affinity for the most hated sub-sector within the most hated sector – MLPs.

