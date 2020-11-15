The Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Third-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) came out with its third-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of €2.8m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of €2.31, 44% bigger than analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ASND Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ascendis Pharma's ten analysts is for revenues of €56.4m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 532% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to decline, shrinking 19% from last year to €5.96. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €56.9m and losses of €6.58 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

The average price target held steady at €160, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ascendis Pharma at €213 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €166. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Ascendis Pharma is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Ascendis Pharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 21% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ascendis Pharma to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €160, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Ascendis Pharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Ascendis Pharma that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.