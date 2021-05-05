The Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Share Price Is Up 32% And Shareholders Are Holding On

While Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 18% in the last quarter. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. But to be blunt its return of 32% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 55%).

Given that Arvinas didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Arvinas actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 49%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 32% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ARVN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Arvinas in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Arvinas shareholders have gained 32% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 55%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 22% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arvinas better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Arvinas has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

