The Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Share Price Is Up 217% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

While Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 217%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Arlo Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Arlo Technologies actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 3.5%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 217% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARLO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

A Different Perspective

Arlo Technologies shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 217% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 17% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arlo Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Arlo Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

