The Argent Mid-Cap ETF can take Portfolios to the Next Level

Download the Article

Mid-cap stocks are often the forgotten sibling of the equity markets, sandwiched between the large caps everyone has heard about, and the riskier small caps that seem so alluring. The data backs up the degree to which mid-caps are underappreciated: Investors have only 13% of their assets allocated to these mid-sized companies, even though they comprise 25% of total U.S. equity market capitalization. (Mid-caps are defined as those with market capitalizations between $1.5-$20 billion).

Investors who forego mid-caps are truly missing out. From 1989-2019, mid-caps exhibited better returns than both their small and large-cap counterparts. What’s more, they delivered this out-performance with a better risk/return profile than small and large cap stocks. Stock performance tends to reflect company fundamentals, and so it’s perhaps not a surprise that over the last 20 years, mid-caps have earned more per share than either small or large cap firms.

While the opportunities in mid-caps are enticing, selecting the companies most likely to generate outsized returns requires both time and expertise. That makes it difficult for the average individual investor to go the ‘DIY’ route.

Now, with the introduction of a new ETF, investors can access a fund that’s focused on these exciting stocks and professionally managed by a team with deep expertise in mid-cap securities. The Argent Capital Mid Cap ETF (Nasdaq: AMID) seeks long- term capital appreciation by investing in companies with above-average cash flow and profitability, strong balance sheets and management teams that are good stewards of shareholder equity.

Using a blend of fundamental and quantitative analysis, Argent’s portfolio manager aims to own companies in the right sectors at the right time, undergoing positive change. The goal of the fund is to outperform the benchmark Russell MidCap® Index over the long term. Supporting this task is the proprietary Argent Alpha Model, which helps to screen the best companies in the mid-cap universe.

Zeroing in on the best mid-caps results in a high quality, concentrated portfolio of 35-50 companies. These stocks, in which the portfolio manager has the highest conviction, are intended to be held for the long-term. As a portfolio managed by stock-pickers with a long-term outlook, the Argent Mid Cap ETF has both a high active share, as well as low turnover. Plus, it’s fully transparent, so investors always know exactly what they own.

Mid-caps have been the forgotten middle of the market. But this provides opportunities for investors, as many quality companies in this space are underfollowed by analysts. And if they keep sporting stellar returns, chances are mid-caps won’t stay forgotten for much longer.

The products are not issued, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no warranties as to the legality or suitability of and bears no liability. The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.