The April Bitcoin Halving Bust: 3 Cryptos to Avoid Like the Plague

While many top cryptocurrencies have pushed aggressively higher this year, there are a few cryptos to avoid. Here’s why.

Following the completion of Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) recent halving, the entire crypto sector has surged. Indeed, Bitcoin typically leads the way when it comes to price moves in this sector. That’s nothing new. So when Bitcoin’s demand is near record highs at the same time that new supply hitting the market is halved, prices typically go up.

The thing is, this halving event hasn’t been like others. Bitcoin has typically doubled within around a month or so of previous halvings. And while momentum has been on this token’s side in recent weeks, Bitcoin hasn’t made a new high since immediately following the event.

With any sort of broader crypto catalyst still a ways out, these three tokens could be among the top cryptos to avoid, for those who anticipate some volatility in this space.

Litecoin (LTC-USD)

Source: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Designed as a digital currency similar to Bitcoin, Litecoin (LITE-USD) is a top proof-of-stake blockchain many view as a crypto proxy. Thus, the thesis with this token is simple – ride Bitcoin’s momentum higher, and be wary of any sort of downside trajectory when thinking about entering a position. This is one of the top cryptos to avoid at the moment.

Litecoin’s main investing thesis is that it’s similar to Bitcoin in many ways, but with a speed advantage. This token has seen periods of time where it outperforms Bitcoin, but it’s clear that over the longer-term, Bitcoin has been the winner. So, for investors who think that Bitcoin has more downside ahead, Litecoin could be a bet that’s not worth making.

As is the case in most assets, it’s usually the best decision to buy the real thing. Litecoin’s technical indicators also appear to be bearish, with this token approaching a key resistance level. If Litecoin breaks down, there could be big downside ahead. This is one I’m avoiding for the time being for this reason.

ApeCoin (APE-USD)

Source: mundissima / Shutterstock

Launched in 2022, ApeCoin (APE-USD) is another crypto to avoid. The NFT market has declined precipitously, and given ApeCoin’s ties to the Bored Ape NFT project, it’s no wonder all the hype around this token has mostly died down.

ApeCoin has been on a relatively steady path lower since its initial coin offering roughly one year ago. NFTs just aren’t what they used to be. And speculation around future blockchain-based metaverse worlds using NFTs has died down considerably. This is a token that’s too tied to these speculative facets of crypto to be a mainstream asset worth investing in, at least in my view.

Repeated unsuccessful efforts to boost its value have not had their desired effect. Many are predicting the bubble has already popped, and it will take time for the air to dissipate out of this balloon. If that’s the case, this is a token simply not worth buying at current levels.

Pepe (PEPE-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Pepe (PEPE-USD) has been among the best-performing meme tokens, surging more than 10,000% over a 12-month period, as of January. While this token has declined around 25% since its peak in March, it’s still a token that has plenty of momentum behind it. For that reason, it’s a hard one to trade on either side.

I wouldn’t short any of these tokens, to be clear. There’s simply too great the potential for near-term spikes, such as the one Pepe has seen. Accordingly, this meme coin project takes third spot on this list, for this reason.

Recent large transfers and price fluctuations emphasize Pepe’s vulnerability to online trends. Pepe has provided investors with incredible gains since its inception. But as is the case with most meme projects out there, I just don’t see the long-term viability necessary to call this an investment of any kind. For now, any investor that steps into a position is gambling. That’s just my take.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

