The APA (NASDAQ:APA) Share Price Is Up 174% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) share price down 23% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 174%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that APA didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year APA saw its revenue shrink by 31%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 174% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:APA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for APA in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of APA, it has a TSR of 176% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that APA has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 176% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand APA better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with APA .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

