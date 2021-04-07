The AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Share Price Is Up 130% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 130%. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 49% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 24% in the last three years.

AngioDynamics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

AngioDynamics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 1.6%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 130%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AngioDynamics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AngioDynamics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 130% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 17% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AngioDynamics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AngioDynamics that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

