The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$1.9b leading estimates by 2.5%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.03 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ANDE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Andersons are now predicting revenues of US$7.72b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Andersons is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.52 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.81b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.76 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$24.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Andersons analyst has a price target of US$26.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Andersons' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Andersons.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Andersons. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Andersons analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Andersons is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

