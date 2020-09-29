The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANDE was $20.01, representing a -22.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.93 and a 100.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

ANDE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). ANDE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ANDE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -102.31%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANDE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANDE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANDE as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANDE at 2.37%.

