Dividends
ANDE

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANDE was $20.01, representing a -22.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.93 and a 100.1% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

ANDE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). ANDE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ANDE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -102.31%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANDE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANDE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ANDE as a top-10 holding:

  • Pacer Funds (CALF)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC)
  • ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANDE at 2.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANDE

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular