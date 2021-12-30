The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 21, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ANDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.04, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANDE was $39.04, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.71 and a 73.9% increase over the 52 week low of $22.45.

ANDE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Universal Corporation (UVV) and Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB). ANDE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ANDE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2711.11%, compared to an industry average of 38.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ande Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANDE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANDE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 7.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANDE at 1.56%.

