The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANDE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ANDE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANDE was $24, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.88 and a 140% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

ANDE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). ANDE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.07. Zacks Investment Research reports ANDE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -89.23%, compared to an industry average of 39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANDE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANDE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANDE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANDE at 1.58%.

