The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $32.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 2.51% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.26% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion, which would represent changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Andersons is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, The Andersons is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.