The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $32.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 14.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 17.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.82% lower. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Andersons is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.94, which means The Andersons is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANDE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

