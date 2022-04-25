The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $51.66, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had lost 4.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.62% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion, which would represent changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note The Andersons's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.68.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

