The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $23.23, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had lost 7.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANDE as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANDE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ANDE is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ANDE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.34, so we one might conclude that ANDE is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

