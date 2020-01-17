The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $25.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANDE as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANDE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ANDE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANDE has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.5 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.