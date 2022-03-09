The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $43.80, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 15.03% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 43.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

ANDE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.07% higher. The Andersons currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note The Andersons's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.7, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

