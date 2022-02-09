The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $38.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 2.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Andersons has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.76 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.08, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

