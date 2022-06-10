The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $37.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.39% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the year-ago period.

ANDE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower within the past month. The Andersons is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Andersons is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.85.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

