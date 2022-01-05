The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $39.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had gained 12.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, The Andersons is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.14, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANDE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.