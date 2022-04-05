The Andersons (ANDE) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $49.47, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 6.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

ANDE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, The Andersons is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.