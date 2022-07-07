The Andersons (ANDE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $31.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture company had lost 21.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 26.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

The Andersons will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 16.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, up 25.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.27% and +19.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Andersons has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.97 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

