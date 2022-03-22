The Andersons (ANDE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $48.22, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture company had gained 21.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.82 billion, up 7.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion, which would represent changes of -10.2% and +6.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.79% higher within the past month. The Andersons currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Andersons has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.28, so we one might conclude that The Andersons is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANDE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.