The Andersons (ANDE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Andersons (ANDE) closed at $39.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture company had gained 15.66% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Andersons as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Andersons. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. The Andersons is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, The Andersons is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.83.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

